Explosive device goes off outside former politician’s house

A homemade gas canister bomb went off outside the home of a former Athens municipal councillor in northern Athens late Wednesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

The device was planted at the entrance of the apartment building in the suburb of Halandri where Thanos Tzimeros, the head of the political movement Dimiourgia Xana (Recreate Greece) and a former municipal council member, lives.

Police sources cited by the news agency said the gas canisters exploded shortly after 3 a.m. causing damages at the entrance of the building. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation.