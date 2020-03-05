Turkish fighter jets fly over Chios, two islets

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Thursday entered Athens' Flight Information Region (FIR) without sybmitting a flight plan and flew over the islets of Panaghia and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean, he Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The jets entered Greek airspace at 9.55 a.m. and flew at 24,000 feet.

The same F-16s flew over the islet of Oinousses at 10.16 a.m., at 36,000 feet, and at 10.24 a.m. Shortly after, the same two aircraft flew over the island of Chios at 38,000 feet and then again over Oinousses at 29,000 feet two minutes later.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.