WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Jason Venetsanopoulos | Athens | To April 4

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

The Athens Art Gallery downtown presents painter Jason Venetsanopoulos’ third solo show, titled “Neo-mythical.” In 15 paintings, the artist attempts to illustrate a pop-culture inspired mythology as an antidote to our frantic contemporary way of life. He also employs natural materials in his work, such as China ink and paper made out of vegetable fibers. Admission is free and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. & from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Athens Art Gallery, 4 Glykonos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.3938

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 