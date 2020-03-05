Jason Venetsanopoulos | Athens | To April 4

The Athens Art Gallery downtown presents painter Jason Venetsanopoulos’ third solo show, titled “Neo-mythical.” In 15 paintings, the artist attempts to illustrate a pop-culture inspired mythology as an antidote to our frantic contemporary way of life. He also employs natural materials in his work, such as China ink and paper made out of vegetable fibers. Admission is free and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. & from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Athens Art Gallery, 4 Glykonos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.3938