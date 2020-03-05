Les Negresses Vertes | Athens | March 6

French alternative rock band Les Negresses Vertes will appear at Gagarin 205 as part of a European tour celebrating 30 years since the release of their album “Mlah.” The band was formed in Paris in the 1980s, at the legendary Cabaret Zingaro. It started with a blend of Mediterranean and South American tunes with traditional “guinguette” cabaret music, later evolving toward electronic music. The Athens show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 25 euros both on pre-sale and at the door. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500