WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Les Negresses Vertes | Athens | March 6

TAGS: Music

French alternative rock band Les Negresses Vertes will appear at Gagarin 205 as part of a European tour celebrating 30 years since the release of their album “Mlah.” The band was formed in Paris in the 1980s, at the legendary Cabaret Zingaro. It started with a blend of Mediterranean and South American tunes with traditional “guinguette” cabaret music, later evolving toward electronic music. The Athens show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 25 euros both on pre-sale and at the door. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 