Ancient Greek Science & Technology | Athens | To July 31

TAGS: Exhibition, Science, Technology

The Association for the Research of Ancient-Greek and Byzantine Technology and the Museum Herakleidon present “Eureka: Science, Art and Technology of the Ancient Greeks,” which includes the Automaton and the Antikythera Mechanism, two great inventions of that era. The exhibition takes places in both of the museum’s buildings, which are walking distance from one another. Opening hours are Monday & Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost 7 euros at the door.

Herakleidon Museum, 16 Heraklidon, Thiseio, tel 210.346.1981; 37 Apostolou Pavlou, Thiseio, tel 211.012.6486.

