NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Self-styled anarchists barge into Labor Minister’s office

TAGS: Protest

Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Thursday barged into the office of Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis in the center of Athens shouting slogans and scattering fliers.

In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, the group said the stunt was carried out in protest at the the government’s new social security bill.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 