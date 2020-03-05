Self-styled anarchists barge into Labor Minister’s office
Online
Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Thursday barged into the office of Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis in the center of Athens shouting slogans and scattering fliers.
Members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Thursday barged into the office of Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis in the center of Athens shouting slogans and scattering fliers.
In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, the group said the stunt was carried out in protest at the the government’s new social security bill.