Panteion University shuts down for two days over suspected Covid-19 case

TAGS: Coronavirus, Education, Health

The capital’s Panteion University will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure after a member of academic staff is suspected of having the coronavirus after traveling abroad, the institution said in a statement Thursday.

The woman, who showed symptoms of COVID-19, is under observation and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, the statement said.

The Health Ministry confirmed 21 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, detected among travelers who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt. The total number of cases currently stands at 31.

