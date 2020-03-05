Death toll from flu climbs to 83 this week

The toll from the seasonal flu in Greece has risen to 83 following the death of six people over the past week, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its weekly bulletin on Thursday.

Of the 234 serious infections who have been treated in intensive care units of Greek hospitals since the start of the flu season in October, only 87 (37.2 percent) had been vaccinated.

Of the 83 flu victims, 48 were men and 35 women, with ages ranging from four to 91.