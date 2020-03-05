Unauthorized Turkish overflights continue in eastern Aegean

Turkish jets violated Greek airspace for the second day in a row on Thursday, with a pair of F-16 fighter jets entering Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flying over the islets of Panaghia and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

The jets entered Greek airspace at 9.55 a.m. and flew at 24,000 feet. The same F-16s flew over the islet of Oinousses for a second time at 10.16 a.m., at 36,000 feet.

At 10.24 a.m., the same two aircraft flew over the island of Chios at 38,000 feet and then over Oinousses at 29,000 feet two minutes later.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.