Ten foreign nationals among 43 suspects in metro vandalism

Ten of the 43 self-styled anarchists arrested by police in connection with the vandalism on Wednesday night of the capital’s Acropolis metro station are foreign nationals and include an American, a Briton and a Frenchman, it emerged on Thursday.



The Frenchman had been briefly detained a few months ago during a police raid on a squat in central Athens. A total of 13 of the 43 suspects have been detained in the past, according to police sources.

In Wednesday’s incident, which took place shortly after 11 p.m., the anarchists smashed ticket machines and spray-painted copies of ancient artifacts that are on display in the station.

According to witnesses, a large group of hooded assailants first vandalized the entrance to the station before descending onto the platforms and spray-painting slogans against the police and in support of undocumented migrants.

After their vandalism spree, the assailants tried to board a metro train to get away but were cornered by police officers dispatched to the scene and apprehended.

The suspects were to face an Athens prosecutor on Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace, vandalism and obstructing public transport.