ATHEX: Bourse index sheds 5.5 pct

The Greek bourse went back into a downward spiral on Thursday, as domestic and international concerns over the novel coronavirus epidemic spread faster than the disease itself.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 728.17 points, shedding 5.50 percent from Wednesday’s 770.54 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 5.06 percent to 1,853.60 points and mid-caps conceded 7.43 percent.

Τhe banks index took another beating, dropping 7.93 percent, as Alpha shrank 10.45 percent, Piraeus shed 8.04 percent, National contracted 6.87 percent and Eurobank parted with 5.53 percent.

Leading the losers was Ellaktor, which almost recorded a limit-down (falling 29.97 percent), followed by Aegean Air (down 9.70 percent), Jumbo (9.60 percent) and Viohalco (8.99 percent).

In total of 11 stocks boasted gains, 101 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 113.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 103.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.22 percent to close at 64.11 points.