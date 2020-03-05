Telecoms market leader Cosmote is set to launch the modernization of its cellphone network next month, based on the new contract it has signed with Ericsson. Cosmote will also begin working on the creation of Greece’s first fifth-generation (5G) network.

The modernization of Cosmote’s network will start in Piraeus, with the aim of covering most parts of the capital by the end of the year. Sources add that Cosmote will install 5G equipment that will remain switched off until the company secures the necessary license.

The OTE group subsidiary want to become the first service provider in Greece to operate a 5G network. Attica is the biggest and strongest market and the company believes that this is the best place to test the new technology, which is on the verge of being introduced to several parts of the world. It is estimated that there will be more affordable 5G cellphone models available in the market by then.

The plan by the government and the National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) provides for the auction of 5G licenses to take place in early December and for frequencies to become available to providers early next year.