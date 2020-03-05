Greece tanks in fiber optic connections

Greece was without any fiber optic connections at least until June, the latest figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have shown. Greece also ranked last among the OECD’s 37 member-states on the index showing the ratio of fiber optic broadband connections to the total number of landline broadband connections.



Against a mean rate of 26.84 percent among the OECD countries, Greece only had 0.16 percent of its broadband connections based on fiber optics by the first half of last year.

The country with the greatest penetration of fiber optics was South Korea, with more than eight out of 10 broadband connections relying on this state-of-the-art technology. It was followed by Japan (with a rate of 79 percent) and Lithuania (with 74.6 percent).

Greece has by far the lowest penetration, with Belgium having a 0.98 percent rate and Israel 23 percent.

The OECD considers as fiber optics connections the Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) connections. Most connections in Greece are Fiber to the Cabin (FTTC).