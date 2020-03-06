Mitsotakis meets EIB head on Friday; meeting with Regling postponed
Online
The meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Andrew McDowell signed an agreement on Friday for the setting up of a guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Friday, his office said.
The meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.
A separate scheduled meeting with the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, has been postponed for Saturday, at 10.30 a.m.