Mitsotakis meets EIB head on Friday; meeting with Regling postponed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Andrew McDowell signed an agreement on Friday for the setting up of a guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Friday, his office said.

The meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.



A separate scheduled meeting with the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, has been postponed for Saturday, at 10.30 a.m.

