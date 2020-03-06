NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets EIB head on Friday; meeting with Regling postponed

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Andrew McDowell signed an agreement on Friday for the setting up of a guarantee fund for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Friday, his office said.

The meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion.

A separate scheduled meeting with the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Klaus Regling, has been postponed for Saturday, at 10.30 a.m.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 