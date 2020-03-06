PAOK and Xanthi have been docked points by the sports judge examining the case of their alleged joint ownership, altering significantly the Super League table just before the playoffs and playouts kick off.



PAOK is now 14 points behind leader Olympiakos as it was docked seven points on Thursday, to stay in second but just one point ahead of AEK.



Xanthi was docked 12 points, which has brought it down to 12th, one point above the 13th position - held by Panetolikos - that leads to a relegation playoff.



The decisions can be appealed and both punished clubs have said they will file their appeals on Monday.



The Super League has decided to put off the opening weekend of the playoffs and playouts, that will now start on March 14-15, with the top-of-the-table clash between PAOK and Olympiakos and the Athens derby of AEK vs Panathinaikos.

Last Sunday Xanthi managed to snatch a draw from champion PAOK (1-1), a result that reduced the Thessaloniki's club's chances to retain its crown. The result was promoted as evidence of no influence by PAOK on Xanthi, ahead of Thursday's verdict.



Then suddenly on Friday Xanthi announced the sacking of Paraschos, with reports linking the decision to a statement he made after the game with PAOK, that the result showed Olympiakos it should not push for Xanthi's punishment and instead assist so that his team would not be docked points.