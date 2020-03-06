NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
EU considering more money for migrants in Turkey but won't be threatened, EU's Borrell says

TAGS: EU, Migration, Diplomacy

European Union governments will consider on Friday whether to provide more money for migrants in Turkey, but will not accept that refugees are used as a bargaining tool, the EU’s top diplomat said.

“We are going to discuss it,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters in the Croatian capital before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Turkey has a big burden ... and we have to understand that. But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure,” he said, referring to Ankara’s decision to open its border with Greece.

[Reuters]

