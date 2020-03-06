Greece reports 14 new Covid-19 cases; total reaches 45

Greek authorities on Friday announced that 14 more people have tested positive to the new coronavirus, adding the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45.

Speaking to the press, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said 11 of the new patients were from the same group that had recently traveled to Israel and Egypt and the remaining three were people they come in contact with.

He said the 66-year-old Greek man, who was the first of the traveling group to fall ill and became the country’s ninth case after testing positive on Wednesday, was in more serious condition. His wife also tested positive on Thursday.

All cases are being treated in isolation units of the hospitals in Patra and Rio, western Greece.

Following a meeting at the Health Ministry, authorities also decided to extend the containment measures in the three affected areas of Achaia, Ilia and Zakynthos for at least two weeks, Tsiodras said.

Organized trips to and from these regions are suspended until further notice and all soccer matches will be played without spectators. A ban on school trips abroad was also extended beyond March 13 and until further notice.

The new cases emerged as health authorities tried to track and test some 400 people believed to have come into close contact with the travelers.