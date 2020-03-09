Dustbowl | Athens | Mach 9

Greek band Dustbowl performs an evening of American folk-rock at the Church Sessions 5 series of live events at St Paul’s Anglican Church in downtown Athens. The band, which describes its sound as “mother Earth rock,” was founded in 2006 and has played in numerous venues in the Greek capital.For tickets call or e-mail Radio Pepper at 213.018.9066 or pepper9660@gmail.com. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, 210.721.4906