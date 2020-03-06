Maceo Parker | Athens | March 9 & 10

Photo: Boris Breuer

Celebrating more than 50 years on the music scene, legendary alto sax master Maceo Parker comes to Athens with his six-member band for two shows on the main stage of Gazarte. Parker has been an inspiration for artists such as James Brown and Prince, is considered to have put funk music on the map and is the main representative of the legacy of funk and soul music today. His band comprises Greg Boyer on the trombone, Will Boulware on keyboards, Bruno Speight on guitar, Rodney “Skeet” Curtis on bass, Pete Macleans on drums and Darliene Parker on vocals. Shows start at 9 p.m. on both nights. Ticket prices range from 25 to 50 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr