Dimitris Yeros | Athens | To April 11

Ikastikos Kiklos DL in downtown Athens presents a retrospective exhibition on internationally renowned Greek painter Dimitris Yeros. The 30 paintings that are on display were produced in Greece and the United States between 1993 and 2019 and include bright watercolors featuring his signature “man in a hurry” figure. Yeros has held 58 solo exhibitions in Greece and abroad. Opening hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free of charge. For additional information please visit www.ikastikoskiklos.gr or send an e-mail at info@ikastikoskiklos.gr.

Ikastikos Kiklos DL, 6 Academias, tel 210.364.6818-9