WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Dimitris Yeros | Athens | To April 11

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Ikastikos Kiklos DL in downtown Athens presents a retrospective exhibition on internationally renowned Greek painter Dimitris Yeros. The 30 paintings that are on display were produced in Greece and the United States between 1993 and 2019 and include bright watercolors featuring his signature “man in a hurry” figure. Yeros has held 58 solo exhibitions in Greece and abroad. Opening hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free of charge. For additional information please visit www.ikastikoskiklos.gr or send an e-mail at info@ikastikoskiklos.gr.

Ikastikos Kiklos DL, 6 Academias, tel 210.364.6818-9

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 