The Black Duck Multiplarte gallery presents a solo exhibition by psychologist and painter Mari Prouzou. An allegory on life and the human soul, “All is One” redefines notions such as beauty, youth, and the gradual loss of abilities, in soft but colorful depictions of flowers, birds and butterflies. Admission is free of charge and opening hours daily 1-9 p.m.

Black Duck Multiplarte, 9 Christou Lada,

tel 210.323.4760