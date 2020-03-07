WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
KinderDocs | Athens | March 8

The Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex presents the documentary “Open Window” in the context of the KinderDocs program. The documentary follows two young girls in India being introduced to the internet via their school’s learning laboratory. It is English and Hindi and will be screened with Greek subtitles. There will be two projections on the same day at 12 noon and at 2 p.m. Admission costs 4 euros. Suitable for children aged 10 and over. For additional information please visit www.kinderdocs.com. 

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, tel 210.345.3111

