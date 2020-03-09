Athens State Orchestra | Athens | March 9

The Athens State Orchestra will perform at the Museum of Islamic Art in downtown Athens, presenting a selection of pieces from the classical and neo-classical periods: Joseph Haydn’s “London Trio” No.1, Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Trio for Piano, Flute and Bassoon, WoO 37” and Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for Flute and Piano” and “Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano.” The concert begins at 8.30 p.m and there will a tour of the museum by curator Mina Moraitou one hour earlier, at 7.30 p.m. Tickets cost 9 euros at the door. Holders of admission tickets to the Museum of Islamic Art can attend the concert for free. Please book your place on the tour by calling the museum at 210.325.1311 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday.

Museum of Islamic Art, 22 Asomaton & 12 Dipilou, tel 210.325.1311