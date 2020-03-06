Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 46
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece has climbed to 46 Friday after the Mayor of Dafni south of Athens center reported a new case Friday.
In a statement posted on social media, the mayor, Biniskos Anastasios, said the patient is a parent of a pupil at Dafni’s 9th Elementary School.
He said health officials were working to trace the patient’s movements to see who else may have been exposed to risk.