Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 46

TAGS: Coronavirus

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece has climbed to 46 Friday after the Mayor of Dafni south of Athens center reported a new case Friday.

In a statement posted on social media, the mayor, Biniskos Anastasios, said the patient is a parent of a pupil at Dafni’s 9th Elementary School.

He said health officials were working to trace the patient’s movements to see who else may have been exposed to risk.

