Paspala & Farantouri | Athens | March 8

Respected Greek singers Elli Paspala and Maria Farantouri will appear together on the stage of Pireos 131 for Paspala’s last concert of the season dedicated to jazz music. They will present a program of popular tunes by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. They will be accompanied by David Lynch on the sax and percussions, Takis Farantzis on the piano, Petrs Varthakouris on the double bass and Vasilis Podaras on drums. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. For bookings please visit www.viva.gr.

Pireos 131, 131 Pireos, tel 210.345.0922