Kadinelia | Athens | March 7

World acoustic duo Kadinelia comprised of Thanasis Zikas and Evi Seitanidou comes to the main stage of Stavros tou Notou for a concert blending traditional Greek music with elements of blues and rock. The duo was formed in 2013 and since 2014 has been covering traditional songs from Greece and other countries. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 6 euros on pre-sale and 8 euros at the door on the night. For bookings please visit www.viva.gr.

Stavros tou Notou, 37 Tharipou, Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975, 210.923.9031