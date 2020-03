After nine year of performing concerts in Greece and abroad, world music band Los Dos o Mas presents their first independent album on the stage of Six Dogs in downtown Athens. The program also includes internationally renowned songs adapted in the band’s very own way, of genres such as reggae, afro, ska, and latin music. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 7 euros at the door.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510