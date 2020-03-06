WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Lamia Bedioui & Solis Barki | Athens | March 7

TAGS: Music

Musicians Lamia Bedioui and Solis Barki will appear on the stage of Polimichano Cafe Teatral in the southern Athens suburb of Argyroupoli for a concert presenting their album “Fin’amor”; the title is derived from an Occitan Medieval expression meaning “Courtly love”. The concert includes improvisation on songs from a variety of places and periods ranging between the 13th and 20th centuries, which will be performed on percussions accompanied by vocals. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 5 euros and can be bought at the door or by calling the venue at 215.551.7311.

Polimichano Cafe Teatral, 58 Fleming, Argyroupoli

