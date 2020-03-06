Video shows Hellenic Coast Guard vessel being harassed by Turkish one
A video released by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows a Greek Coast Guard vessel being harassed by a Turkish Coast Guard boat.
In the video, the Turkish vessel can be seen maneuvering close to the Greek boat at high speed.
The incident comes amid rising tensions between Greek and Turkish vessels in the Aegean in recent days.
Video recorded from the Greek Coastguard vessel shows an incident in the Aegean Sea between the Greek and Turkish Coastguard. Looks potentially dangerous.— Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) March 6, 2020
Video is Greek government handout. pic.twitter.com/gaIA1G89OH