Train derails near Patra; no injuries reported

A train derailed near the the western Greek city of Patra on Friday, but no one was injured.

According to reports, the train was traveling from Kato Achaia and derailed just before the central Patra station.

All the passengers exited the train safely, and after a short time crews of Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) got the train back in the tracks and drove it to the central station for the necessary inspection.

Initial reports ruled out the accident having occurred as a result of excessive speed.

A probe has been launched.