Third day of Turkish violations over Aegean

In the third day of transgressions in the Aegean, a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Friday entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The aircraft flew over the islets of Oinousses in the eastern Aegean, at 22,000 feet at 12.12 p.m. and then, 8 minutes later, the same pair of jets flew over Panaghia at the same altitude.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with the international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.