Democrats Abroad organize primary in Athens

As the race to determine the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate narrows, the voice of overseas Americans could well be decisive. Those Americans who have not already voted in their state’s Democratic primary, are urged to visit the King George Hotel in Syntagma Square, Athens, on Sunday, March 8, 12-5 p.m., to vote in the Global Presidential Primary.

This is also an opportunity to meet like-minded fellow Americans and attend the annual general meeting of Democrats Abroad Greece.

Democrats Abroad is a 51st US state, sending 21 delegates to the Democratic Convention in July to elect Biden, Gabbard, Sanders, or someone else. US citizens 18 or over by November 2020 can vote, once they are registered as a member of Democrats Abroad (at democratsabroad.org). Volunteers will help with on-the-spot registration at the Global Primary.

Aspiring voters should bring a US passport and most recent voting address (or parents’, if born in Greece). Registered members who prefer to avoid too much human contact have the option of casting their primary ballot electronically by March 10.

The Global Presidential Primary is ongoing worldwide between March 3 and March 10, at hundreds of polling stations in 45 countries. Global results will be released on March 23.