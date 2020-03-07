DFC prepares funding of several local projects

The funding to come from US state investment bank DFC may have been approved by the US Congress just a few weeks ago, in end-2019, but Greece has already come onto the investment radar of the American giant, which commands funds of $60 billion.

DFC’s interest in investments in Greece was reiterated on Thursday during a meeting between US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer, US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt and Greece’s Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis. The American company’s priority lies in the ports of Alexandroupoli, Volos and Kavala, which are slated for privatization, as it prefers investments of a strategic character.

DFC is also interested in participating in the financing of the streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards, a project that needs the entry of a strategic investor according to Article 106 of the bankruptcy law.