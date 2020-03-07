One of two men attacked by stray dogs in critical condition

A 65-year-old man was in serious condition at Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital on Saturday after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Elaiorema in the northern port city’s Pylaia suburb.

According to the police, the 65-year-old was found at 4.30 a.m. on Friday with multiple wounds inflicted by dogs.

Shorty after on the same day, an 82-year-old man also came under attack, apparently by the same pack of dogs. He was also being treated at the Ippokrateio, apparently in a less critical condition than the 65-year-old.