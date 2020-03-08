Several members skip Eurovision delegation meeting over coronavirus concerns

The representatives of several nations due to attend a delegations’ meeting in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Monday ahead of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest are canceling their trips due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, it emerged on Saturday.

Among those who called off their trips over the weekend, and asked instead to join the meeting by live video link, were representatives from Finland, Sweden and Israel.

Also absent from the meeting will be Jon Ola Sand, the event’s executive supervisor, following a travel ban imposed by its organizer, the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union.

The contest itself is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam in May, though the spread of the coronavirus may prompt its postponement.