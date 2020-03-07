Police warns of imposters posing as health officials advising on virus risk

The Greek Police (ELAS) is warning citizens to be wary of fraudsters posing as representatives of the National Health Organization (EODY) or the Health Ministry and visiting people’s homes on the pretext of briefing them on hygiene regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports by people who have received such visits, the fraudsters are also distributing informative leaflets to make their ruse more convincing.

Neither EODY nor the ministry is operating such a door-to-door public information campaign about coronavirus, ELAS said on Saturday, calling on any citizens who receive such visits from people claiming to represent EODY or the ministry to report them on the police’s emergency telephone line 100.



