Greek town agrees to host closed migrant camp

The northern Greek municipality of Sintiki has agreed to host a closed migrants' camp.

The decision, made by unanimous decision of the municipal council, providing a break for the government whose plans to build such camps in the Greek islands gave rise to violent protests.

The camp will host migrants who crossed into Greece illegally since March 1 this year. They will be housed temporarily until expelled. In contrast to existing camps, such as the notoriously overcrowded Moria on the island of Lesvos, they will not be allowed outside the camp.

The camp, near the Greek city of Serres, will be more than 300 kilometers from the Greek-Turkish border.