Fire destroys warehouse at Lesvos migrant center

A fire broke out at a refugee center on the island of Lesvos Saturday night, causing considerable damage to a warehouse, Greece's firefighting service says.

The warehouse, which contained furniture and electrical appliances, was completely destroyed, a firefighting service spokesman told the Associated Press, on condition of anonymity, because an investigation as to the causes of the fire is ongoing.

There are no reported injuries. A first estimate put the damage at 100,000 euros, the spokesman said, cautioning that the estimate is far from final.

The center, which contained education and recreation facilities for migrants, was operated by the Swiss “One Happy Family” NGO since February 2017.

This is the second fire breaking out at an installation built for migrants, after a reception center was burned down last Monday.

[AP/Kathimerini]