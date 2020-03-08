No spectators at sports events, government decides

All sports events in Greece will take place without spectators for the next two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry has announced.

Also, old people's recreation and support centers will shut down for two weeks and no school trips will take place during that period, the ministry said.

As of Saturday night, 66 cases of coronavirus had been identified in Greece, 47 of them among a group of 54 travelers to Israel and Egypt. Four other cases involve people coming in contact with those travelers. There have been no fatalities; a 66-year-old man, among the traveling group, is in intensive care.

The government is expected to announce economic measures related to the disease outbreak Monday.

