Cyprus to send security forces to help guard Greek border

TAGS: Cyprus, Migration

Cyprus will send security forces to the Greek-Turkish land border at Evros to help protect it, government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said in a statement Sunday.

He said the decision to send the force was announced by Cypriot President Nicos Anastassiades to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a telephone conversation the two had Sunday morning.

“The President's proposal was gratefully accepted by Greece's Prime Minister and, therefore, a force from Cyprus' security forces will travel to Greece immediately to defend and guard Greece's, and Europe's, borders,” the Cyprus spokesman's statement said.

[AP]

