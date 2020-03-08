Erdogan calls on Greece to open its borders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Greece to open its borders and allow the migrants to move on to other European countries.

“These people won't stay (in your country), they will move to other European countries," Erdogan said in Istanbul on Sunday. “Why don't you open your gates too, let them go to other countries, and rid yourself of this burden."

In a speech marking International Women's Day, Erdogan asserted that woman and children were bearing the brunt of the crisis.

“Is the West's heart breaking over all of this? No. Is it raising its voice? No," Erdogan said.

[AP]