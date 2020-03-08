MONDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis travels to Berlin to participate in the Greek-German Business Forum and to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He will be accompanied by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and five deputy ministers.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will host a meeting with the head of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, at the Finance Ministry at 11 a.m.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its October-December 2019 data on turnover in the sector of transport and the sector of information and communication. It will also release its January 2020 data on commercial transactions.

The 14th Tax Office of Athens and the Galatsi Tax Office are merging into one.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Vienna, where he will hold a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its January statistics on industrial production and the February readings of its consumer price index.

WEDNESDAY

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel begins a two-day visit to Greece. She will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other members of cabinet.

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a public debate on "How To Meet the Turkish Challenge" at 6 p.m. at the Aris Garoufalis Hall of the Athens Auditorium, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B.

ABPM business consultants is holding a seminar on "Management Reporting: Indexes and assessment on all levels," at the Stratos Vassilikos Hotel, 114 Michalakopoulou, Athens, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) organizes a seminar titled: "Streamlining Procedures and Insolvency Law," at 43 Academias, Athens, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the October-December 2019 readings of its turnover index in accommodation and food service activities, and its February figures on the issuing of motor vehicle licenses.

THURSDAY

The Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame for the Tokyo 2020 Games is to be at Ancient Olympia, in the presence of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas. The ceremony has been pared down amid fears of the coronavirus.

Eurobank will release its financial results for 2019.

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) hosts a seminar titled "The Law on Foreign Investments and the Impact of Tax Legislation - Resolution of related differences," from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 43 Academias, Athens.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will present its labor force survey for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Listed enterprise Neorion Holdings will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

FRIDAY

Judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be sworn in as the new president of the Hellenic Republic.

The Federation of Industries of Greece is organizing a presentation by Labor and Social Security Minister Yiannis Vroutsis of the recent social security reforms, at 5.30 p.m. at the Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. Admission is free.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its October-December 2019 statistics on job vacancies, on persons employed in retail trade and on turnover for specific activities in the services sector, and its January figures on import prices in industry and on input and output prices in agricultural and livestock production.

SATURDAY

The 100% Hotel Workshop Tour's next stop is Hania, Crete, at the Minoa Palace Resort.