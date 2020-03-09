Greek authorities stop 1,646 people from crossing border in past 24 hours

Greek authorities said they had prevented 1,646 people from entering Greece between Sunday morning and Monday morning.



Two men, one Egyptian and one Moroccan, were arrested, authorities said.



Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into Greece since Turkey said on February 28 it would no longer try to keep them on its territory – according to the rules of a 2016 deal between Ankara and the European Union.



On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Greece to “open your gates” to refugees.