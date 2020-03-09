Suspected case of Covid-19 reported on Lesvos

A 40-year-old woman on the island of Lesvos has been admitted to hospital after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus, according to local media reports.



The woman, who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt as part of a group, was reportedly transferred to an isolation unit at the Hospital of Mytilene on Sunday. According to the same reports, her two children did not go to school on Monday.

Officials have expressed concern over a possible coronavirus outbreak on the island which currently hosts more than 19,000 migrants in squalid conditions around a camp built for fewer than 3,000.

