Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece rise to 84

Greece's Health Ministry identified 11 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to 84.

Of those infected, 81 are Greek nationals and three are foreigners, ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said in a press briefing on Monday, without specifying the nationality of the foreigners.

Forty-six of the patients took part in the pilgrimage trip to Israel and Egypt and the other nine were their contacts. Tsiodras said 27 of those infected are being treated in hospital while 57 are in isolation at their homes. Only one is in serious condition.

He also said that four of the confirmed cases have not been exposed to the group in question.

Tsiodras also issued a “strong recommendation” to vulnerable groups to avoid unnecessary trips home and abroad, such as patients over 70 years of age, people with heart and breathing problems, diabetes and those who take medication to suppress the immune system.