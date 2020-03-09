Moer + Natasa | Athens | March 10

Electronic music duo Yannis Alexandropoulos (Moer) and Natasa Roustani (Natasa) will appear on the stage of venue Kotes X Booze Cooperativa for a live concert on Tuesday, March 10. The duo first got together in June 2019 and has since been developing a project inspired by the sea, which includes upbeat and recitative pieces. Their inspiration mainly comes from Greek artists such as Lena Platonos. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. And tickets cost 4 euros at the door.

Kotes X Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni,

Monastiraki, tel 211.4053.733