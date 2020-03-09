Love Exhibition | Athens | To April 4

The Sianti Art Gallery in downtown Athens is hosting “Eros Kalos” (Good Love), a group exhibition presenting work by 21 artists alongside the work of as many writers and poets. The exhibition was born from the idea of pondering love as a driving force of life; the artists represented Love as an absolute ideal rather than an ephemeral act, and the writers and poets have put into words their creation process born by this viewpoint. Admission to the exhibition is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sianti Art Gallery, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou,

tel 210.724.5432, 210.364.8335