WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Love Exhibition | Athens | To April 4

TAGS: Visual Arts, Literature, Exhibition

The Sianti Art Gallery in downtown Athens is hosting “Eros Kalos” (Good Love), a group exhibition presenting work by 21 artists alongside the work of as many writers and poets. The exhibition was born from the idea of pondering love as a driving force of life; the artists represented Love as an absolute ideal rather than an ephemeral act, and the writers and poets have put into words their creation process born by this viewpoint. Admission to the exhibition is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sianti Art Gallery, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou,
tel 210.724.5432, 210.364.8335

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 