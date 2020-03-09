Israeli embassy in Greece closes temporarily after confirmed coronavirus case

The Israeli Embassy in Greece announced Monday it was closing for two weeks as a precaution after an employee was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, an embassy press release said.

Accoring to the announcement, the ambassador and his diplomatic team will continue working from their homes.

The embassy will reopen its doors on March 23, it said.



Greek health authorities on Monday dentified 11 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to 84.

Of those infected, 81 are Greek nationals and three are foreigners, ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said in a press briefing, without specifying their nationalities.