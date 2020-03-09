Greece's Jewish community blasts Turkish official's 'Auschwitz' comparison

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) described as “unacceptable and deplorable” a statement by a Turkish official on social media who compared the alleged treatment of migrants seeking to cross the frontier with conditions prevailing at Nazi death camps at Auschwitz.

“The policy of the Turkish government to exploit innocent people and create impressions by trivializing the Holocaust for political purposes is nothing but an obscene and despicable operation of misinformation and disorientation of the global public opinion,” KIS said in a statement Monday.

KIS said that any “unsustainable comparison” to the infamous Nazi camps of World War II insults the memory of all Holocaust victims and urged the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran to retract his comment and apologize.

Kiran posted a series of photos of migrants from the Turkish side of the border who he claimed had been beaten up by Greek police.

“These photos are not from Auschwitz, but from Pazarkule. Greece takes the money, phones, identity cards and clothes of innocent migrants crossing the border and sends them back,” he said.