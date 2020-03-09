Athens courthouse complex catches fire; no injuries

A fire that broke out shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday in the capital’s court complex on Loukareos Street created upheaval among employees but was contained before it could spread or cause any injuries.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated employees from the building before tackling the blaze, which they extinguished in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remained unclear though fire service sources suggested that the likeliest scenario was a short circuit in the electrical system.